Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

