Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,291,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,519,000 after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 470,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,270,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.82%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

