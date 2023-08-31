Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,337 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2,579.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $142.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

