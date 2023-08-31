Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 354,447 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Accuray worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ARAY. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $272.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.