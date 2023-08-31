Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 62,735 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,735 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 68,582 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.95. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

