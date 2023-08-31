Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.20% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $265,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $246,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $912,560. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $118.13 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.