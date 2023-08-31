Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Up 5.0% in August

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,220,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 35,440,000 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Affirm by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after purchasing an additional 754,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Affirm by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after purchasing an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 11.81. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $27.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.