AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Short Interest Update

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AgileThought Stock Performance

AgileThought stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

AgileThought Company Profile

from ideation and design to scaled delivery and support, agilethought helps fortune 1000 clients transform, build and run their digital business. agilethought leverages next-generation technologies to create competitive differentiation and exceptional customer experiences for their clients. with consultants and delivery centers across north and latin america, agilethought provides scaled agile-first delivery for a variety of industries with expanding expertise across all facets of digital transformation application development, advanced data analytics (ai, ml, & iot), cloud services, ux design, devops, and automation.

