Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Short Interest Update

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akili in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKLI opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.17. Akili has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.72.
Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Akili had a net margin of 940.71% and a negative return on equity of 72.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akili will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.
