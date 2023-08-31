Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 650.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

BABA stock opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

