Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

ALGN stock opened at $370.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global cut Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.63.

View Our Latest Report on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.