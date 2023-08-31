Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Short Interest Update

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine 4

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alpine 4 in the first quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine 4 by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine 4 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine 4 by 450.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 424,377 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine 4 in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Alpine 4 Stock Performance

Shares of ALPP opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Alpine 4 has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 ( NASDAQ:ALPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

