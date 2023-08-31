AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.42. AlTi Global shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 7,846 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AlTi Global by 50.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

