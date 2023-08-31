Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Down 7.4% in August

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTUW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altitude Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 577,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

altitude acquisition corp. is blank check company newly incorporated as a delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. altitude intends to focus our efforts on identifying a prospective target business with either all or a substantial portion of its activities around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.