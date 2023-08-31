American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 11,061 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $266.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $277.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,823 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

