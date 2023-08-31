American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 71,453 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.81% of LCI Industries worth $21,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 105.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 381.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $127.22 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.50.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

