American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.25% of Veritiv worth $22,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $168.32 on Thursday. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Veritiv Profile

(Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.