American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.80% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $20,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 123.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 21.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 7,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $305,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,866.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $305,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,866.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,167. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

