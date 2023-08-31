American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 528.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,477 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $22,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $228.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

