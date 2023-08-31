American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.52 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.31% of Mattel worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 7,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $161,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $269,283.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 7,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $161,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

