American Century Companies Inc. Has $21.26 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.31% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $21,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.