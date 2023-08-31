American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.68 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,529 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 997,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,387,000 after buying an additional 883,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

