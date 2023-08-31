American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000.

Masonite International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

