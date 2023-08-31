American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

