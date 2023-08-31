American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $348,503. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NUS opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.