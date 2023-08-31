American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ODP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ODP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ODP by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ODP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,669,709.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,669,709.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $91,404.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,974.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,579 shares of company stock worth $5,920,997. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

