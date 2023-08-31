American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 110,600 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

