AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $196.80

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $196.80 and last traded at $195.48, with a volume of 14276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

AppFolio Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,559,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $17,253,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

