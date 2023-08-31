Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Cut by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,501,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,519 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $193.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

