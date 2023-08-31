ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML opened at $669.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.43. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

