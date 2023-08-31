Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $77,022,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $16,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

AZPN opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

