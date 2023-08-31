Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $34.24

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $35.36. Atlanticus shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 6,328 shares traded.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $504.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $290.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $52,410.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $52,410.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,916.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $160,202. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

