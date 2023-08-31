Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $254.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.53 and its 200-day moving average is $224.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

