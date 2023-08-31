Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Shares of AXON opened at $211.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,428.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,428.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

