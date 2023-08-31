Balentine LLC Invests $29,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 239.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IMCB stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $759.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.