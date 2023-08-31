Balentine LLC Sells 890 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.