Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.55

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.55 and last traded at $82.74, with a volume of 217944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,315,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 253,046 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2,026.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

