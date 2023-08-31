Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 49,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 37,639 shares.The stock last traded at $34.72 and had previously closed at $35.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

