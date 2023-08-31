Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 34,922 shares.The stock last traded at $15.83 and had previously closed at $15.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 61.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3142 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 140.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 88.6% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

