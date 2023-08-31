BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 94,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 337,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $566.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,716,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,491 shares of company stock valued at $591,650 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

