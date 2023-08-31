BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,326 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 175.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 216.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

