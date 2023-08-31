Bokf Na Acquires 369 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,003,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,696. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

