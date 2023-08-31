Bokf Na Cuts Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.