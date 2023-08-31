Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AON were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $334.51 on Thursday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

