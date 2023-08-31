Bokf Na Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 96.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

