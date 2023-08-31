Bokf Na Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $301,187.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $301,187.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $97,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

Tenable Stock Up 0.2 %

Tenable stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

