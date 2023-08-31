Bokf Na Has $1.99 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLAC opened at $498.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.20. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

