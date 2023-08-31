Bokf Na Has $2.19 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bokf Na increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $128.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

