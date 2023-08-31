Bokf Na Has $2.21 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.79.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $439.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

