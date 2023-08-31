Bokf Na Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $251,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 151.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,245,395 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $293,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

